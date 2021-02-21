Families are struggling to recover after a fire Thursday morning destroyed a home that had stood on St. Peter Street since it was rebuilt after a fire in 1899.
The 135-year-old house had been converted into three apartments in recent years. Although there were no injuries as a result of the fire, the building suffered massive fire damage, with the roof destroyed and the entire upper floor now exposed to the elements.
Officials are investigating the blaze as the result of a potential lightning strike.
In the meantime, the three tenants are without homes, with almost all of their belongings consumed in the conflagration.
A GoFundMe account set up to help one of the tenants, Peggy Guidry, recover from the loss is already more than halfway to its $5,000 goal.
“We have met 50 percent of our goal,” Jennifer Lustman Smith, Guidry’s daughter, said Saturday evening. “I love being from a small town that cares for one another. Being in Texas I feel helpless for my mom. The roads were too bad for me to come.”
A second GoFundMe account, which Smith’s niece, Brooke Lustman, set up, will go to help the other two tenants.
To donate to either or both accounts, go to www.iberianet.com for the links to the GoFundMe pages. For those wishing to make in kind donations, Brooke Lustman can be contacted through the GoFundme account as well.