FRANKLIN — Crowds stretched five blocks to travel through Franklin’s Boo on the Bayou Saturday before the event opened at 6 p.m.
Mayor Eugene Foulcard, shortly after 6:30 p.m.. was fearful that he and his wife would run out of candy.
“This is just phenomenal,” he said. “Such a family friendly event and everyone is having a good, safe time.”
The third annual trunk or treat event began on Willow Street and Teche Drive, with 38 trunk or treat vendors, and drew between 4,000 to 4,500 trick-or-treaters.
However, the line flowed up Willow Street, wrapped around onto Main Street, and initially got as far as five blocks away, breaking last year’s record of 2,000.
Ed Verdin, public relations director for the City of Franklin said visitors came from as far away as Patterson and Lafayette.
He said this year’s event was from 6 to 8 p.m., while trick-or-treaters knocked on doors throughout the city of Franklin for regular trick-or-treat at the same time.
State Rep. Vinny St. Blanc, together with his legislative aide Sheila Jones and his wife Karen, were vendors at the event.
“What a great night,” he said. “And not one issue or problem the whole night.”
Stephanie Guidry, CEO of Franklin Foundation Hospital, was also another vendor.
“This is such a great community event. What more can you do to have a good time, then to bring families together. And since the mask mandate has been lifted, it is so nice to get out with the community and to have a great time,” she said.
Next up for Franklin is the Bayou to Main Event, Saturday on Main Street, beginning at 9 a.m., with the return of The Wooden Boat Show, on Teche Drive.
Verdin said Bayou to Main takes its name from merging Main Street with the city’s bayou side. The event is a fundraiser for the Franklin Merchants Association. Vendors pay $20 to have a booth, to sell their wares in the city’s open air market place. He said 50 vendors have signed up.
Also, The Bayou Teche Music Series will present two acts — Payton Dinger, a country artist, at 10 a.m., with Barowed Time, a cover band following until 2 p.m.
The musicians will perform inside of the city’s new Pocket Park, a $150,000 public park that has been built in the space left by the demolition of the city’s Center Theatre, on Main Street.
Meanwhile and simultaneously, The Wooden Boat Show will make its return to Teche Drive, after a three year absence.
Show director Roger Stouff said enthusiasts who would like to enter the show may still do so, by calling him at 337-578-3369.
“This isn’t a competition event, but rather more of a leisure, enthusiast gathering,” he said.
The event will be held on the corner of Adams Street and Teche Drive, and will end sometime into the evening.
“New, old, just built boats, all are welcome. Already we have near 30 boats that will be showing. We’re another alternative for a good, friendly, family event,” he said.