Hospitalized COVID patient numbers at highest mark in pandemic

Friday’s COVID-19 update from the Louisiana Department of Health saw the state add more than 6,000 new cases of the disease along with 48 new deaths, plus more than 70 additional hospital beds filled with coronavirus patients.
And, although intubations had been tracking lower, the state had 277 patients on ventilators
as of Thursday, the highest that number had been since April 24, 2020.
The LDH report on Friday showed 6,116 new identified infections statewide and an increase of hospitalized patients to 2,421 as of Thursday, an increase of 71 from Wednesday’s total and the most COVID-19 cases in Louisiana’s hospitals since the start of the pandemic. The number of patients on ventilators increased by 19 Thursday, from 258 Wednesday.
The state saw its highest number of COVID-19 cases in hospitals Wednesday, at 2,350. The daily update showed 258 of the hospitalized patients on ventilators, an increase of 34 and the highest that number has been since April 27, 2020, during the first surge in coronavirus cases.
Of the 13,749 hospital rooms the state reported Thursday. 10,261, or 74.6 percent, were occupied. That left 3,488 available.
Intensive care beds were also in short supply, especially in the soutwestern portion of the state. While the statewide occupancy was at 72.2 percent, if you take out the northern portion of the state and the far eastern toe of Louisiana’s boot, including the northshore area of Lake Pontchartrain, the occupancy percentage jumps to 92.4 percent.
The hospitalization statistics in Region 4, which encompasses Acadiana, are indicative of those high numbers as well. Hospitalizations as of Thursday were at 304, an increase of 17 and the highest they have been during the pandemic, tying the previous high mark on July 22 of last year. Of those cases, 37 are on ventilators, an increase of two and the highest since Jan. 11.
Region 4’s ICU beds remain full, according to the latest state data. As of Thursday, there were only five of the 159 beds across the region available, for an occupancy rate of 96.8 percent. The overall hospital bed occupancy in Region 4 is at 81 percent, with 325 of 1,713 available.
Iberia Parish was at 9,246 cases Friday, an increase of 207 overnight. The parish also added two deaths, climbing to 170. In St. Martin Parish, 71 new cases were identified, bringing the total there to 6,583. The number of deaths remained at 123.
In St. Mary Parish, new cases rose to 6,635, an increase of 71, with two more deaths recorded to bring that total to 155.
Statewide, 90 percent of new infections and 84 percent of deaths between July 21 and July 28 and 90 percent of the state’s current hospitalizations were among unvaccinated patients.
The seven-day test positivity rates released Wednesday show the Teche Area numbers rising rapidly. In Iberia Parish, the seven-day positivity rate rose from 16 percent on July 21, which was adjusted upward from the 15.6 percent originally reported, to 23 percent on July 28. That marks a seven-point rise in one week.
In St. Martin Parish, the seven-day average positivity rose 3.5 points over the same period, from 20.5 to 24 percent.
St. Mary Parish saw a 18.63 percent increase, from 16.1 percent to 19.1 percent.
All three parishes are well beyond the state average, which was at 15.4 percent as of July 28.
It is also important to remember that the state’s seven-day positivity rates are delayed by one week. So the numbers released today do not include the first days of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ reinstated mask mandate.
As a result of the increase in community spread of the virus, The Daily Iberian will require masks to be worn during its upcoming Best of the Teche event and recommend all attendees to observe social distance rules when possible. Masks will be provided at the door for those who do not bring their own.