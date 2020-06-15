The Louisiana Department of Health update Monday on the coronavirus spread through the state showed a second day of incremental increase in hospitalizations as well as the highest new cases on a Monday since March 30.
On Saturday, the state saw the largest single-day new case report since April 9, when 708 new cases were added.
Overall, LDH reported 47,172 identified cases of COVID-19 Monday, an increase of 553, or 1.19 percent, from Sunday’s total of 46,619.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by 12, to 568. This comes after a rise of 14 cases Sunday. The number of patients statewide on ventilators remained at 76 for the third day in a row.
The state cumulative tally of COVID-19 deaths rose by five, going from 2,901 on Sunday to 2,906 in Monday’s report. That rise represents an increase of 0.28 percent. As of Monday, 112 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Monday.
In Iberia Parish, the total number of cases rose by four, to 465. The number of deaths remained at 42, with 5,556 tests performed in the parish.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by three, to 356, after 4,360 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 33.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by eight, to 351, with 4,774 tests performed. The number of deaths remained at 27.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose by 54 — a rise of 4.7 percent — to 1,202 Monday. The number of deaths remained at 32. There have been 23,261 tests reported in the parish.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish was reported up 37, at 8,379 on Sunday, compared to a rise of 18, to 7,411 cases, in Orleans Parish. Both parishes have had similar numbers of tests conducted — 62,425 in Jefferson compared to 57,472 in Orleans.
Even with similar case and test numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 52 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish reported deaths rose by one, to 519. Deaths in Jefferson also climbed by one, to 467 fatalities.
The number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range rose to 8,297, including 254 fatalities.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 7,774 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 1,959 — the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 7,753 with 107 deaths reported. There were 7,653 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 49 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group had 7,179 cases and 11 reported deaths.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 6,783 cases reported and 524 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group had 1,733 cases total, with two deaths reported.
Louisiana has finally performed more than a half million COVID-19 tests as of today’s report. The state’s reference laboratory has performed 27,527 COVID-19 tests so far. Commercial labs have contributed 481,805, for a total of 509,332 tests.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 54 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 41 percent and the other five percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 53 percent to 47 percent for women.
The state has not yet issued its weekly update on the number of infections among nursing home residents and staff. The state had initially reported the number of clusters of infections at specific nursing homes and long-term care facilities until April 1, when it stopped. Instead, LDH began reporting aggregate totals of infected facilities and residents. Those reports were also limited to twice a week, on Monday and Wednesday.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of June 14, rose to 37,017. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown. As with the number of probable fatalities, that statistic is scheduled to be updated weekly, on Monday.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change last week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community making up more than half of all cases.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number has since hovered in the mid-to-high 50-percent range. It was at 53.22 percent Monday, with Caucasian victims making up 44.88 percent of all cases. Other races identified include Asian at 0.76 percent, other at 0.59 percent, unknown at 0.28 percent, Native American/Alaska Native at 0.10 percent and Native Hawaiin/Pacific Islander at 0.08 percent. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (59.05 percent), diabetes (36.5 percent), and cardiac disease (20.13 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (19.65 percent), obesity (19.17 percent), congestive heart failure (13.37 percent), pulmonary issues (11.75 percent), neurological disorders (11.44 percent), cancer (7.38 percent), and asthma (4.14 percent).