The Louisiana Department of Health reported 57,081 identified cases of COVID-19 Monday, an increase of 845, or 1.5 percent, from Sunday’s total of 56,236.
The state cumulative tally of COVID-19 deaths rose by five, going from 3,086 in Sunday’s report to 3,091 on Monday. That rise represents an increase of 0.16 percent. As of Monday, 108 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Monday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by 22, to 737, with 79 of those patients remaining on ventilators, an increase of three. In District 4, which covers Acadiana, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by three, to 110, with the number of patients on ventilators remaining at 10.
Although there is not yet a shortage of hospital rooms or ventilators in Region 4, the patients currently occupying intensive care rooms remained at more than three-quarters — 133 of 177. Overall, 1,136 of the 1,712 available hospital beds in the region — about two-thirds — are occupied.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose to 685, with 8,680 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 11 to June 17, the parish had 358.07 cases reported per 100,000 population. The number of deaths remained at 26.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases was at 673. The number of deaths remained at 44, with 8,467 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 11 to June 17 the parish had 69.07 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose to 457, after 5,507 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 38. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 11 to June 17 the parish had 50.23 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose from 1,972 on Sunday to 2,058 Monday, an increase of 86 cases. The number of deaths remained at 41. There have been 38,039 tests reported in the parish.The LDH incidence map shows that from June 11 to June 17, the parish had 123.98 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish was at 9,403 on Monday, compared to 7,796 cases in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 80,000 tests in Jefferson compared to 71,649 in Orleans.
The more urban Orleans Parish has seen 49 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish reported 532 deaths as of Monday. In Jefferson Parish, 483 COVID-19 fatalities have been reported. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 11 to June 17, Jefferson Parish had 102.75 cases reported per 100,000 population. In Orleans, that number was 41.94 per 100,000.
The 18 to 29 age group had 10,779 cases Monday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 11.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30-39 age group was at 9,224, with 56 deaths, followed closely by the 50-59 age range with 9,052 cases, including 269 fatalities. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases was at 8,945 with 111 deaths reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 8,423. The number of deaths in that group rose to 2,095 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 7,463 cases reported and 546 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 2,971 cases total, with three deaths reported.
Louisiana has performed more than 700,000 COVID-19 tests so far. The state’s reference laboratory has performed 35,125 COVID-19 tests. Commercial labs have contributed 669,512, for a total of 704,637 tests.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 42 percent and the other two percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 53 percent to 47 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of June 28, rose to 42,225. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown. As with the number of probable fatalities, that statistic is scheduled to be updated weekly, on Monday.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change last week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community making up more than half of all cases.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number has since hovered in the mid-to-high 50-percent range. It was at 52.79 percent Monday, with Caucasian victims making up 45.69 percent of all cases. Other races identified include Asian at 0.71 percent, other at 0.52 percent, Native American/Alaska Native at 0.13 percent and Native Hawaiin/Pacific Islander at 0.08 percent. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (59.98 percent), diabetes (36.65 percent), and chronic kidney disease (20.41 percent).
Other factors included cardiac disease (20.32 percent), obesity (19.22 percent), congestive heart failure (13.71 percent), neurological disorders (13.32 percent), pulmonary issues (12.09 percent), cancer (7.36 percent), and asthma (4.24 percent).