Hospital to say ‘hail’ and ‘farewell’ Thursday

The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners’ meeting Thursday night will take on the feel of a ‘hail and farewell’ ceremony as the board recognizes outgoing members for their service and welcomes a new member to the fold.
The board will be honoring Burton Cestia and Frederick “Bozo” Metz for their service at the opening of Thursday’s meeting.
Cestia gave up his at-large seat on the board as part of the compromise and reorganization reached in the spring between the hospital administration and the Medical Executive Committee. That seat will now be a medical staff appointment, which José Mata will fill. This will be Mata’s first meeting.
Metz will reach the end of his term on the board on Dec. 27. The Iberia Parish Council decided to not reappoint him last week. Instead, Roland Jeanlouis will become a new member of the board. Jeanlouis’ first official meeting will be in January, after Metz’s term ends.
In other business, the board will:
• Consider a proposed amendment to the medical staff bylaws and vote on their annual ratification.
• Consider a proposed amendment to the Board of Commissioners’ bylaws.
• Consider acquiring a high-definition digital video routing system for the hospital’s operating suite.
The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the board meeting room of the hospital’s main campus.