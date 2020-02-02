Hospital board receives ‘clean’ opinion for audit

The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners accepted the annual audit from the hospital’s auditing firm Thursday night during its first regular meeting of 2020.
Connie Cagle of BKD LLC, which provides financial services for more than 3,900 hospitals and medical facilities nationwide, delivered an unmodified or clean opinion in her report.
Although the hospital saw an increase of more than $4.6 million in operating revenue, it also saw an increase of more than $4.1 million in its pension expense. Legal Counsel Andy Shealy explained that, although the pension expense does hit the hospital’s bottom line, it is not an indicator of financial distress.
“This number reflects the long-term liability of the pension fund,” Shealy explained. “It fluctuates each time the state changes its rules, changing its reporting standard.”
The audit also showed that the hospital was not able to capitalize its interest on bonds due to a rule change that took effect in 2019.
Overall, the changes led to a decrease of $2.72 million in the hospital’s bottom line.
In other business, the board re-elected Chairman Larry Hensgens and Board Member Kurt O’Brien to reprise their roles as chairman and vice chairman respectively for the 2020 year.
The board also agreed to raise the spending cap for a deaerator for the North Campus heating and cooling system. The original board resolution set a $250,000 limit for the purchase of the equipment, but the low bid cae in at $270,000.
The board adjusted the limit to $280,000 on the recommendation of interim Chief Executive Officer Dionne Viator to allow for any additional engineering fees or costs that may arise during the installation of the equipment.
The board also welcomed newly appointed member Roland Jeanlouis, who served his first meeting in an official capacity Thursday night.