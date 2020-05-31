Hospital board approves funding for imaging, roof work

The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners approved two capital outlay items that will give the hospital state-of-the-art imaging access while making sure that the rain stays out of its offices on the North Campus.
The web-based PACS imaging system will replace a 15-year-old server that has outlived its usefulness, according to Chief Executive Officer Dionne Viator.
“This is state of the art imaging storage,” she said. “It will be something we can use for many years going forward.”
The system will also be integrated with previous systems purchased to improve the facility’s technology for record keeping and data storage, completing the hospital’s upgrade of its digital infrastructure.
The board also approved moving forward with a project to fix the roofing of the medical office buildings at the hospital’s North Campus.
“There are several office buildings that need repair,” Viator said. “It’s not the most interesting thing, but it needs to be done.”
The project is part of the capital improvements funded through the hospital’s bond issue, which passed last fall. Work on the roof of the IMC main campus roof is already underway and is expected to be complete in October.