Despite COVID-19 restrictions that limited activities, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was still celebrated with excitement on Monday with the unveiling of several signs that dedicate Hopkins Street as Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Parkway.
The street dedication is a long time coming thanks to members of the New Iberia City Council and State Rep. Marcus Bryant.
Bryant approached the city council during a meeting almost a year ago to memorialize King by dedicating Hopkins Street to the civil rights leaders.
City council members Marlon Lewis and Deedy Johnson-Reid led a brief ceremony Monday to unveil one of several new signs on Hopkins Street that bear Dr. King’s name.
Johnson-Reid said the current signs unveiled are temporary, and larger ones with King’s face will eventually be situated along Hopkins Street.
The designation, however, is not an official name change. Although there was interest in renaming Hopkins Street, asking the residents and business owners to approve and change their addresses was too much of an obstacle for city and state officials to proceed.
Instead, the street designation allows the West End community to see the MLK designation while also still retaining the official name of Hopkins Street.
Organizers said a fuller MLK program would likely take place in New Iberia once COVID-19 cases have lessened in the area.