The decorative lights on Hopkins Street may soon be a thing of the past, but Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s administration is trying to save the fixtures by moving them to West End Park.
DeCourt said during Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting that the Department of Transportation and Development will be removing the lights in order to make drainage improvements in the area, but a condition of the improvements will be the removal of the street lights.
The improvements are part of the street swap program deal made during the previous administration, where the state government will be taking over maintenance for Hopkins Street.
DeCourt, who was part of the initial grant that put up the decorative lights down Hopkins, said that the city has little say in the removal of the fixtures but at least wanted to try to move them to another part of the area.
The mayor added that he is not sure how dark Hopkins Street will be with only the regular light poles serving the area, and is also hoping to get funds from DOTD for additional lighting.
“I don’t know if we’re going to have enough lights on Hopkins Street once they’re gone,” DeCourt said.
The council unanimously approved a resolution requesting that the decorative poles be moved, with council members agreeing to move them to a walking path at West End Park.
“We’re going to put them in West End Park and light up the path, and hopefully that will provide safety,” Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid said.
Councilman Marlon Lewis added that he wasn’t sure how much the poles add to lighting Hopkins Street, but the drainage and road improvements coming to the area will be exciting to local residents.
“We have to be proactive and think about future lighting options,” Lewis said.