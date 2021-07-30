Parts of New Iberia’s West End neighborhood were closed to traffic for hours Thursday after a house fire in the area led to a gas explosion that sent three New Iberia firefighters to hospitals suffering from second- and third-degree burns.
Chief Gordon Copell said firefighters responded to reports of a fire Thursday morning at a prefabricated building being used to house a business in the 800 block of Hopkins Street. He said that a gas explosion occurred as firefighters entered the house, causing flames to extend from the front of the structure all the way out to the fire engines parked on the street to battle the house fire.
For Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe Do” Lewis, the blaze dredged up memories of a night two years ago, when his youngest son, Garon Lewis, was shot and killed. His oldest son, New Iberia Fire Department Capt. Gary Simon, was injured in the blast Thursday.
“The night Garon was killed, I remember the Chief (of Police, Todd D’Albor) and the (New Iberia) Mayor (Freddie DeCourt) walking up to the door,” he said. “The mayor put his head down and said, ‘Shoe Do, he didn’t make it.’
“When the fire chief called Thursday, he and the mayor were together,” Lewis said, his voice cracking under the emotion of his memory. “I thought, ‘Don’t tell me I lost another son.’”
Simon, however, was injured and transported to a hospital in New Orleans until a bed could be secured in the burn unit at Baton Rouge General Hospital, Lewis said.
“I can take him being burned,” Lewis said. “It will take some time and some healing. But he is still here with us.”
Along with Simon, another firefighter was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital. Another was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette, all suffering injuries from burns. According to Lewis, his son suffered second and third degree burns on his hands and arms, but was less severely injured than the other two firefighters, who were closer to the source of the explosion.
“Our prayers are with him, as well as his other two colleagues who were injured in the explosion,” Lewis said.
Later in the day, a fourth firefighter was admitted to Iberia Medical Center for heat exhaustion.
Even after the fire was extinguished, Hopkins Street was blocked with vehicles and emergency workers from Armentor Street to Johnston Street. Representatives of CenterPoint Energy, Louisiana Water Company and the City of New Iberia’s Sewage Department were on hand to assess damage and, at least on the part of the CenterPoint crews, problems that could have led to the explosion. Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Department of Natural Resources were on the scene, as well as New Iberia firefighters and police officers.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal investigators had been called in at the request of the New Iberia Fire Department Thursday afternoon.
“This scene is still active, however, our deputies will be conducting an origin and cause investigation once the fire is out and the scene is safe,” SFM public affairs director Ashley Rodrigue said in a prepared statement. “Additional deputies are assisting the hospitalized firefighters and their families with needed resources.”