On May 5, officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to the 600 block of S. Hopkins Street, the Hopkins One Stop convenience store, in reference to a disturbance.
According to both parties, the victim was asked to count money that was being handed to the cashier, at which the victim grew angry and punched the plexiglass. The cashier came from behind the counter and struck the victim in the head with a bottle subsequently causing the bottle to break on his head.
The victim was later transported to a nearby hospital for the injuries he sustained and was ultimately released.
On May 6, officers arrested Saleh Ahmed on a warrant for aggravated second-degree battery and is currently being held at the Iberia Parish Jail.