Musicians have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic like everyone else, but some local band members are using their time at hand to strum for a good cause.
Sarah Olivier, a New Iberia resident who works as a teacher in Vermilion Parish, has been playing in her current band The Vermilionaires for about a year with Daspit Principal Bryan Hudson and other friends.
The band had gigs lined up “all over the place,” but when local music venues shut their doors Olivier said the events were cancelled and the group began itching to play music.
After looking at other bands who were doing music performances on social media, Olivier and Hudson decided to get together for an impromptu set that was recorded on Facebook Live.
“It was right when everything started and the response we got from the neighborhood was awesome,” Olivier said.
The jam session led to several other ones as the weeks went on, and Olivier eventually got the idea to put the band’s music to a good cause.
The group decided to raise money for the Lafayette M.I.Brary relief fundraiser, which hopes to help 50 Music Academy of Acadiana students who have had to drop out of lessons due to financial concerns as a result of the pandemic.
The performance took place Thursday afternoon, with neighbors in the Timberstone neighborhood sitting with chairs out while the band played from their set list.
“It’s something positive,” Olivier said. “I really didn't think my neighbors would like this but they do.”