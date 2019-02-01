Home burglary suspect sought

On the evening of Jan. 24, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 200 block of Terry Paul Street in reference to the burglary of a residential property. The suspect entered the residence through an unlocked window. Once inside, the suspect removed the wiring from the hot water heater and stole several light fixtures, a white stove top and a stainless steel sink.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that was parked behind the residence.
If you can help identify the suspect(s) or have any information pertaining to any crime, please submit your anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS (8477), or use the new and free P3 Tips App.
Telephone calls and website tips remain anonymous and you could earn a cash reward up to $1,000.
