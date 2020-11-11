Holiday fun, homemade crafts at City Park

The New Iberia Semi-Annual Vendor and Craft Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside and outside at the New Iberia City Park Community Center located at 300 Parkview Dr. in New Iberia.
The event is sure to offer some holiday fun for kids, and will feature vendors selling homemade crafts, art clothing, sweets, décor and local independent product distributors.
The fair, which has been in City Park for almost a decade, allows residents to browse local wares at New Iberia’s beautiful park.
Parks Director Heather Dominique said about 50 vendors had signed up for this year’s event, with the vendor number dipping out of awareness for COVID-19.
“We’re trying to space them apart,” she said. “We’re encouraging everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing as well.”
Some of the entertainment for the kids includes schoolhouse safari, educational animal experience, a train ride and pictures with Santa.
Vendor booths will be located indoors as well as in the courtyard at the entrance to the building. Admission to this festival is free. Rob’s Rollin Cafe and Maw’s Cajun Cookin food trucks will be there with a wide selection of delicious food items. The Big Chill will be on hand with fresh popped kettle corn and fresh squeezed lemonade.
A map and vendor list is available at www.Facebook.com/newiberiavendorevent.