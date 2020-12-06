LOREAUVILLE — The village of Loreauville kicked off Christmas holiday celebrations Saturday night with its third annual “Christmas in the Village” event.
Put on by the Loreauville Community Project, the event featured a wide range of holiday activities that kids of all ages could enjoy.
Food, music and plenty of entertainment were provided for those who attended the event, with games available for the children as well as pictures with Santa Claus.
Vehicles lined the entire span of Loreauville Park where the event was held, and specially decorated Christmas lights lit up the night as holiday festivities commenced to kick off the holiday season.
Just a few events for the occasion included a Christmas light competition with business and residential categories, a marshmallow roasting time, a reindeer food station and plenty of local vendors who came out to Loreauville Park to sell their wares to local residents.
Jambalaya and other food was on hand for the many who attended, and plenty of photo opportunities were also available for those who wanted them.
Emily Christie of New Iberia, who was there with her child, said the event couldn’t have come at a better time.
“We were itching for Christmas,” she said.
Funds raised from this event go to the several causes that the Loreauville Community Project supports throughout the year. Those include improvements to the park, delivery of meals to homebound residents and putting on community events throughout the year.
Admission to the event was free, but local residents purchased Christmas decorations from Loreauville Town Hall, Community First Bank or First National Bank of Jeanerette earlier in the week to decorate and then put up on the tree that was lit during the event Saturday night.