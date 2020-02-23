Students and guests filled the Westgate High School Coliseum Friday afternoon as the school presented its annual Black History Month program.
Stephen Rochelle opened the event by singing the Black National Anthem, followed by a guest performance by 2007 Westgate alumnus Shani Nelson featuring Lady Kim.
Parish President Larry Richard was the guest speaker, who talked about his life and the meaning of the holiday for him.
The theme of the program was Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and Nelson said that although she had not attended one, she encouraged all who were interested in going to college to look at them as they head off to college.
A performance by Pesson Elementary dancers and Westgate Sparklers also was part of the program.
The program’s organizers distributed student icon awards, which went to students who have shown a commitment to excelling in and outside of the classroom. The ninth-grade icon award was presented to Kevinie Armstead, the 10th grade award to Jarworski Joseph Jr., the 11th grade award to Leah Davis and the 12th grade award to Nadia Parker.
The program featured several poetry readings, including performances by students Chei-an Alfred and T’Ajahanae Jones.
Other awards in excellence were distributed to Westgate High faculty and staff. Lechia Banks received the Lifetime Achievement Award, school resource officer James Wallace received the Humanitarian Award and Westgate band director Percy Williams received the Ultimate Icon Award.
Additional readings of poetry came from Msiyiah Olivier and Ashton Raymond, and the Westgate High band also performed.