Downtown New Iberia was awash in green and gold Thursday afternoon as Highland Baptist Christian School students paraded through downtown New Iberia to celebrate homecoming week.
The dozen or so vehicles were met with a warm reception as parents and friends lined up all along the streets of New Iberia Thursday to watch the annual event.
Students at HBCS had a whole week of fun events to celebrate homecoming week this year. Monday students dressed like tacky tourists, Tuesday they dressed to play an international sport, Wednesday they dressed as an animal from around the world and Thursday students dressed as residents from other countries. Today is green and gold day for the school.
The football team plays host to Grand Lake for homecoming game tonight.