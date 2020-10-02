Highland Baptist high school, junior high now virtual

Highland Baptist Christian School in New Iberia has gone fully virtual for junior and high schools as a result of COVID-19.
The virtual-only program for junior high was recently implemented, while the high school virtual requirement has been going on for longer.
The Daily Iberian reached out to members of the HBCS administration regarding the change, but has not heard back.
The change in educational format comes about two months into the 2020 school year as schools across the Teche Area are continuing to adapt to the effects of COVID-19 in both the public and private school systems.
HBCS was one of the first schools in Iberia Parish to head back to school, with the first day on Aug. 10.
The school implemented a safety program for students and faculty that included mask wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene for those attending the school.
The move comes only a few weeks after Iberia Parish public schools decided to give parents who opted into virtual learning the chance to send their students back to a hybrid learning program after many parents were finding it too difficult to manage a completely virtual educational format.
Complete virtual learning means students do not show up at school, and manage their curriculum through online learning programs that are usually accompanied by facilitators.
The hybrid learning program has only been applied to public schools in the Iberia Parish School District, with most private schools instituting full-time learning for their students.