Highland Baptist Christian School will graduate its largest class to date with 40 graduates this afternoon at 7 p.m. Leading the class are five valedictorians and one salutatorian.
This year’s top graduates include Karlie Derise, Ethan Landry, Myles Liggans, Aidan McGowen and Molly Touchet. All are serving as valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA. This year’s HBCS salutatorian is Madison Disotell, graduating with a 3.93 GPA.
Derise, 18, is the daughter of Kevin and Alice Derise. She is planning to attend Louisiana State University and major in environmental management.
Landry, 17, is the son of Steven and Brandy Landry. He is planning to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and major in computer science with a computer engineering focus.
Liggans, 17, is the son of Marcus and Melissa Liggans. He is planning to major in business with a minor in hotel management
McGowen,18, is the son of Christopher and Amanda McGowen. He is planning to attend Louisiana State University and major in finance and business analytics
Touchet, 17, is the daughter of Ronald and Tami Touchet. She is planning to attend the University of Southeastern Louisiana and major in business and finance.
Disotell, 18, is the daughter of Mark and Stacie Disotell. She is planning to attend SLCC with plans to transfer to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and pursue a career in information technology.