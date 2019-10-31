With Halloween today, families in New Iberia can participate in Highland Baptist’s Trunk or Treat event in the parking lot for the school gymnasium.
The event, which is free, is open to those looking to have a fun, safe Halloween with their family and friends, according to Sarah Colson, coordinator for the event.
Colson, who serves on the Highland Baptist children’s ministry team, spoke to The Daily Iberian about the event.
What is Trunk or Treat?
It is a community outreach that our church has. It provides families and their children a safe environment to come and bring their kids to get candy and to have fun. But we also want to show New Iberia that Jesus loves them. We don’t want anything from anybody, we just want to provide that opportunity for kids to have fun and be safe.
Anything else?
We invite families to come out to get candy and we have food. We have music that we play and people come and have a healthy competition where they decorate their trunks and we just want to show people that we love them.
They decorate trunks?
People come and we have them park and they open up their trunks and fill it with candy. Just kid-friendly stuff, nothing scary. And the kids do have a really good time looking at everything because people are just so creative.
What are some of the most creative trunks you’ve seen?
Last year we had some really good stuff. We had a nice LSU one, you know they have the whole football stadium set up on their truck. We had a Candyland theme, we had a Toy Story theme. Just things kids like to see.
How long as the event has been going on?
It’s been going on for several years. I would say at least 10. I myself have been here for the last three. It’s been a while.
What is it like to see the kids?
It’s such a treat to see it because everyone that comes has been coming for years. We have door prizes and games set up outside their trunks. A lot of kids that come, they come in gorups and they are willing to wait a long time to get it to be able to get the candy and have fun with their friends.
What are their reactions?
They have fun. Whatever fun they have, they want to come back next year. They really do enjoy it.
What do you want everyone to know about Trunk or Treat?
Our church loves them and we have this free every year. It’s fun, it’s a safe, fun, loving environment that they are in. There’s nothing scary. I think some kids are freaked out by haunted houses that some people may have. I think they know that they are going to have fun and be happy there. There is nothing scary about it.