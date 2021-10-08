Highland Baptist Christian School students paraded down Main Street Thursday evening while friends and family supported from the sidewalks as part of the school’s annual homecoming parade.

The school’s homecoming week theme was “The Bears Reign” and included special dress days of Disney characters.

A pep rally and bonfire followed the parade at the HBCS football field.

The Highland Baptist Bears face off against Covenant Christian Friday at 7 p.m.

Tags

Load comments