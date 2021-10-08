Highland Baptist Bears reign during homecoming parade COREY VAUGHN corey.vaughn@daily-iberian.com Corey Vaughn Author email Oct 8, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 3 Highland Baptist Homecoming Court member Charli Durand smiles and waves during the school’s homecoming parade down Main Street in New Iberia on Thursday. Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian Highland Baptist football players ride through downtown New Iberia. Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian HBCS students enjoy themselves on a trailer as part of the homecoming parade. Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Highland Baptist Christian School students paraded down Main Street Thursday evening while friends and family supported from the sidewalks as part of the school’s annual homecoming parade.The school’s homecoming week theme was “The Bears Reign” and included special dress days of Disney characters.A pep rally and bonfire followed the parade at the HBCS football field.The Highland Baptist Bears face off against Covenant Christian Friday at 7 p.m. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Homecoming School Education Theme Highland Baptist Christian School Highland Baptist Bears Pep Rally Bonfire Student Corey Vaughn Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 8, 2021 14 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Child under age 4 reported dead from COVID The Nevaeh Allen case: How a fatal blow, coverup led to the 2-year-old's death, police say Bonin, 25, has giant CIFA winner with a 5.33-pound speckled trout Man injured in overnight New Iberia shooting This is the Best Public High School in Louisiana Former Jeanerette mayor arrested — again — on conspiracy, fraud charges New Iberia man convicted in 2018 murder Houma man sentenced to life in Caddo man's death Liberty bell installed at monument Westgate third in Class 4A; Loreauville sixth in 2A Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit