FRANKLIN — A Lafayette rural internet service provider has submitted applications to bring high speed internet to Sorrel and Irish Bend, two rural areas in St. Mary Parish.
Henry “Bo” LaGrange, chief administrative officer for St. Mary Parish, informed the council Wednesday of the news.
He said the state Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, also known as Connect LA, provided an update on the GUMBO program. The initial period closed on Dec. 31, and two applications were submitted by Chris Fisher, owner of Cajun Broadband.
GUMBO stands for the Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program, a program that is set up to decide how Louisiana will spend more than $180 million in federal funds, to provide broadband and internet access to 400,000 households statewide, but specifically in underserved communities.
Gov. John Bel Edwards approved a legislative bill in 2020 that created the Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity and the board that will make monetary decisions on statewide requests, while keeping him apprised of broadband rural activity.
LaGrange said the next steps are an administrative application review, a public application release, and an opportunity for protests, before the grants are awarded in early April.
Fisher pitched his plans to the St. Mary Parish Council in November, detailing the grant he submitted to the GUMBO program.
Fisher said he grew in St. Mary Parish and graduated from Morgan City High School.
He has been the only internet provider to address the St. Mary Parish Council on the opportunity over the past six months.
The parish council approved a resolution supporting Fisher’s Phase I Plan and forthcoming plans to connect spotty areas of the parish with internet.
They also agreed to allocate an $80,000 match to show their support to Phase 1 of Fisher’s plans, the Sorel community.
“I didn’t realize the need for rural broadband until I started my company, which began initially because my kids couldn’t get internet,” Fisher said then.
Parish Councilman Rev Craig Mathews said approving a resolution for Fisher is like finally, “putting the rubber to the road.”
“We’ve talked about this for years, and we all agree that we need to do something to increase access for all of the citizens of our parish, and not just the affluent ones. This is a do or die, once in lifetime opportunity.”
In other business, the council elected its first female Chairman since voters approved the parish home rule charter in 1983.
Dr. Kristi Prejeant-Rink will serve as chairman and Gwen Hidalgo will continue as vice-chairman. Their terms will be for one year.
Dean Adams previously served as Chairman for two years, along with Hidalgo.
Prejeant-Rink was also the first female elected to the council in 2019.
Hidalgo faced a run-off before she was elected later in the year.
Adams, Rink and Hidalgo are parish council’s three at-large members. According to the parish the charter, the three at-large seats are the only members of the council eligible to serve in the roles of chairman and vice-chairman.
Later during Wednesday’s meeting, a proposal to bring a change to that practice failed, with a majority of the council saying no to an ordinance that would have called for an election to allow voters to decide whether single member councilmen could serve as chairman or vice-chairman of the council.