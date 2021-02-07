Loreauville High School assistant principal David Broussard was chosen as the Iberia Parish Assistant Principal of the Year by a panel of his colleagues.
Broussard, a 20-year veteran of the Iberia Parish School System, said he was honored when he heard news of the recognition, especially considering the talents of some of his peers in the district.
Broussard has worked as a teacher in Jeanerette, New Iberia and Loreauville, where he currently teaches.
What is your history with the Iberia Parish school system?
I recently finished by 20th year with the Iberia Parish School Board. I started my teaching career as a math teacher at Jeanerette Senior High School where I taught for six and a half years. I then taught math at Westgate High School for three years. For the past 11-1/2 years, I have had the privilege of serving as the assistant principal here at Loreauville High School. Over the past 20 years, I have served on many committees at the district level which have worked towards improving the teaching and learning for our students here in Iberia Parish.
How did you feel about being chosen as assistant principal of the year?
It is always an honor when your peers select you for an award. It feels good to know that my colleagues see the hard work we are doing here at LHS. We have many great administrators in Iberia Parish and they all deserve to be recognized. They all work long days to make sure that their students have access to the best possible education. The same can be said about our teachers and staff members. The next time you see a school employee please take the time to thank them for all the hard work they are putting in, especially in these difficult times.
How has COVID-19 affected you and your school this year?
COVID has definitely made an already difficult job that much harder. The transition to a mostly digital learning environment proved to be very trying for all involved. Students, teachers, administrators, and district staff all had to get up to speed with the new technology and work through the glitches. Teachers had the challenge of not only teaching to the students who were here at school but they also had to teach to students who were trying to learn from home. Students had to adjust to being at school two days a week and trying to learn from home three days a week. With that being said, I think everyone did a great job and I know most are glad to be back at school five days a week. We still face a few challenges, with the covid restrictions, but we are adapting and doing our best to provide the best education we can to our students.