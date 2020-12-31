U.S. Rep. for the Third District Clay Higgins says he will object to the certification of electoral votes on Jan. 6.
In a prepared statement, Higgins said that reports of voter fraud and actions by some states to alter election processes in an unlawful manner have not been properly reviewed.
“Evidence that a crime has been committed leads to an investigation,” Higgins said in the statement. “That standard is reasonable suspicion. Investigation into an alleged crime produces evidence either exculpatory or condemning.”
The congressman joins several other Republican lawmakers who are making similar criticisms of this past November's U.S. presidential election. Higgins said that he has been "examining and researching the various allegations that have come forth," and plans to take "every legal and constitutionally available action to ensure a righteous outcome."