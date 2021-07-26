U.S. Congressman for the Third District Clay Higgins said he is recovering from the COVID-19 virus Sunday.
Higgins said in a prepared statement that he and his family members contracted the virus in January of 2020 and came down with the virus for the second time recently.
“I have COVID, Becca has COVID, and my son has COVID,” Higgins said. “Becca and I had COVID early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was.
“So, this is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus...and this episode is far more challenging,” he added. “It has required all of my devoted energy.”
Higgins said he and his family were in “excellent care,” and the prognosis was positive.
“We are very healthy generally speaking, and our treatment of any health concern always encompasses western, eastern and holistic variables.”
Higgins said he appreciated the outpouring of support over the past 10 years from friends and supporters who have reached out to him. He also asked that his family’s privacy be respected.
“I love and respect you all,” Higgins said. “Our mission will continue. My family and I will recover fully. Your prayerful support is felt deep within my family and will never be forgotten.”