Helping young people establish solid mental health goal of seminar

A Tulane professor of psychiatry will be sharing her thoughts on helping children, adolescents and teens establish a solid mental health grounding as they grow toward adulthood.
The Iberia Mental Health Initiative will be hosting the seminar featuring Dr. Mary Margaret Gleason Tuesday evening at the Sliman Theater in downtown New Iberia. Entitled “From Training Wheels to Four Wheels: Steering Children in the Direction of Good Mental Health,” the program focuses on developing good mental health as a key to the well-being of every child.
Gleason, a professor of psychiatry at the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, has made her presentation for the Iberia Mental Health Initiative before. It was so successful last year that the organization has moved this year’s lecture from the Iberia Main Branch Library to the Sliman.
Gleason is scheduled to discuss mental health issues that impact children today, presenting information on how parents and family can recognize the signs of potential problems such as anxiety, depression, and the dangers of social media.
She will also provide parents and other concerned adults with tools to support a child’s mental health.
The presentation is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Sliman Center for the Performing Arts, 129 East Main St. For more information, call 944-4171.