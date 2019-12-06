As the only non-profit organization that deals with lost and abused animals in Iberia Parish, Angel Paws Adoption Center provides a critical service that goes toward helping critters that would most likely die without their support.
The organization has been in existence in Iberia Parish for more than 30 years, and Angel Paws Board President Autry Berard II said the support of the local community has been pivotal for Angel Paws to have the resources necessary to take care of the animals that come their way.
Angel Paws is one of nine agencies in Iberia Parish featured in this year’s Help the Helpers, a campaign spearheaded by The Daily Iberian to encourage giving to local groups that help those in need all year round.
Angel Paws mainly functions as an organization that takes in stray and unwanted animals, especially dogs and cats. The organization vets those animals for whatever they need, pays to fix things like heartworms and eventually finds a home for them.
Berard said Angel Paws is always taking donations, and is usually in need of cleaning supplies, trash bags, kitty litter and other items that are used on a daily basis to ensure the animals are safe and healthy.
Over the years the non-profit organization has expanded to take care of veterinary needs, dental work and testing to see if the secured animal has any diseases. When an interested person walks in to adopt a pet, they can be sure the animal they fall in love with has been taken care of.
The organization has recently come under new leadership, as former director Rocky Gates retired in January this year and was replaced by Brooke Lustman.
Angel Paws is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on most days except Sunday.
Cash or check donations for Help the Helpers can be brought to The Daily Iberian office at 124 E. Main St. or mailed to Help the Helpers at The Daily Iberian, P.O. Box 9290, New Iberia, LA 70562. Checks should be made to Help the Helpers.
Contributions can be marked for a specific participating Help the Helpers organization or can be divided among all nine. Donors’ names will be published by the newspaper in an Honor Roll listing.