If there was ever a time when Teche Area families needed that social safety net that non-profit agencies have provided as governments have continued to make cutbacks, then 2020 is it.
Over the next three weeks, those who have been more fortunate will have a chance to give aid to the neighbors in the community who most need it throughThe Daily Iberian’s annual Help the Helpers fund raising drive.
The effort allows local residents to directly contribute to those needing the most help in our region through donations to the nonprofit organizations that directly care for the neediest of our citizens.
In each edition of The Daily Iberian between today and Jan. 3, we will publish profiles of the agencies in our area providing support for the less fortunate among us. Unlike past years, the one-two punch of an ongoing downturn in the oil sector along with the economic slowdown that the coronavirus pandemic has brought on has made that group of people seeking help much larger.
More than anything, the goal of the stories is to drive contributions so the agencies can continue to provide for those who need help. But it also is a top-of-mind-awareness campaign, an effort to make all of us think about what these agencies provide and what help they need to continue their missions.
And, in the current environment, it will also serve to let those who need help for what may be the first time know that there are resources available.
A total of nine nonprofits will be featured during the course of this year’s Help the Helpers program. Those include CASA of the 16th JDC, St. Francis Diner, the Iberia Homeless Shelter, Shepherd’s Food Pantry, Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center, Chez Hope, St. Nicholas Social Concern, Angel Paws Adoption Center and Solomon House.
Those agencies perform a variety of services, all with an aim of helping some segment of the needy population in Iberia Parish.
For example, the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center aids in basic services like milk and utility payments. The Iberia Homeless Shelter, formerly the Iberia Men’s Shelter, has expanded its mission to help the area’s homeless regardless of gender. Solomon House provides food and services to hundreds of local families.
Chez Hope provides a safe space for survivors of domestic abuse. St. Francis Diner, although currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributes food to the needy.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates advocate for children who are victims of abuse to secure their place in a stable and nurturing home.
Shepherd’s Food Pantry is a local food pantry that helps the needy. St. Nicholas Social Concern aids those in rural areas who may be having a hard time getting basic necessities for themselves.
And Angel Paws Adoption Center is dedicated to the most helpless, the neglected and abandoned animals who are left to fend for themselves.
Contributions should be marked specifically for Help the Helpers campaign and whether it is for a certain participating organization. Help the Helpers contributions not designated for a specific organization will be divided evenly among the agencies.
Donations can be brought to The Daily Iberian or mailed to Help the Helpers at The Daily Iberian, P.O. Box 9290, New Iberia, LA 70562.