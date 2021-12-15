ERATH — A small cluster of candles shone out at Erath High School Monday night as family, friends and residents gathered to pay respects to the life of Kristy Hebert.
Those present began with a rosary to mourn the loss of the 41-year-old Erath resident who tragically died in an automobile accident Friday.
“If we ever doubt about family, just look around at all these candles and lights of hope,” one attendee said.
Hebert was described as a beautiful soul full of life who extended her love, talents and services to all. Hebert was a former teacher in Vermilion and Acadia parishes and was teaching at Jefferson Island Road Elementary before her death.
Thanks to a passion for education, Hebert also served as the District H representative on the Vermilion Parish School Board.
This past year, she was selected as Jefferson Island’s teacher of the year, and through her years as an educator she “touched many lives and made lifelong connections with her students and coworkers,” according to her obituary.
According to a Facebook post from her father, Mike Kloesel, who also serves as the mayor of Kaplan, Hebert had finished her Masters degree in education, and graduation night was on the night of her death.
Jefferson Island Principal Marc Turner said in a statement that Hebert was “a champion of public education, and her commitment to our district was evident in all of her endeavors.”
Turner said Hebert gave tirelessly of her time and energy in service to the school community while also living out the same commitment as a parent at home.
Hebert was killed in a two vehicle crash on Louisiana 14, according to Louisiana State Police. Hebert was the passenger in a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner east on Louisiana 14. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle turned left into the path of a 2007 Honda Accord and was struck. Although the driver was not injured, Hebert sustained fatal injuries. A third passenger was also injured and taken to a local hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Hebert will be held at noon on Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with the Rev. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.
Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 8 a.m. until the time of the services.