Hebert joins Family Medicine Clinic as family medicine physician

Dr. Ronald Hebert, a native of Jeanerette, has joined Family Medicine Clinic as a family medicine physician, Iberia Medical Center announced recently.
Hebert joins Dr. Jose Mata, Dr. George Cousin and Dr. Michelle Menard in practice at the clinic located in Suite 400 at 2309 East Main St. on Iberia Medical Center’s Main Campus
The 31-year-old is the son of Ronald and Corinne Hebert, and received his medical degree from LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.
He also completed his residency at LSU University Hospital and Clinics in Lafayette. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians.
Hebert said Tuesday afternoon that he joined the practice in September, and is excited about working back in his home parish.
“I always wanted to come back,” Hebert said. “I was working in Lafayette but I definitely wanted to come closer to home.”
In the two months of practicing medicine in New Iberia, Hebert said he was completely happy in his new position and looked forward to serving more patients in the area.
“It’s been awesome, I really couldn’t be happier,” he said.
