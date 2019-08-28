A St. Mary Parish woman has been added to the roster of the sheriff’s office’s Special Response Team, one of the first women ever to do so.
Deputy Taylor Hebert was added to the team comprising of 15 to 20 members who train monthly. Although a male-dominated position, Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a prepared statement that Hebert proved herself in physical and skill reassmements and earned a position on the SRT team.
Hebert is a 2014 graduate of Centerville High School and has three years of experience serving with the U.S. Army National Guard. She is a graduate of the St. Mary Parish Regional Law Enforcement Academy Session 59.
“Taylor has that one quality we look for in any candidate; the will to work hard,” Capt. Sennett Wiggins of the SMPSO said. “She will let nothing stand in the way of her success. So, when she applied for the SRT position, I knew we’d be ordering her some gear very soon.”
Hebert is the first female in recent history who will hold an “operator” position on the SRT team. Operators participate in high-risk apprehensions, high-risk warrant service, barricaded subject response, active shooter events and high-risk security operations, as well as search and rescue missions.
“There should be an equal opportunity for women in all roles of law enforcement,” Smith said. “Taylor Hebert was impressive in the academy and her work on patrol has been solid. She has definitely earned this position and I am very proud of her accomplishment.”