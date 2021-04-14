Tuesday’s rainfall left the city of New Iberia with more flooding in roadways and properties than Mayor Freddie DeCourt has seen in a while.
“It hasn’t been good,” DeCourt said Tuesday afternoon.
The mayor said the New Iberia Police Department and Public Works were active throughout the day trying to contain cases of street flooding and urging local residents to avoid flooded roadways.
“There’s always the problem of people speeding through flooded roads and the water getting into homes and businesses,” DeCourt said. “We’re begging people to be careful when they drive.”
Parts of Lewis Street, Weldon Street, St. Peter Street and Main Street were all victims of flash flooding as a result of the rain, with parts of the roads either being blocked off or heavily cautioned to drive slowly in order not to damage nearby structures.
Barricades were set up along some of the most severely flooded streets, and DeCourt said there were some roads unusually flooded as a result of the rain.
“We had some of the usual flooded roads, but we also had roads that I had never seen flooded before,” he said.
Fortunately, not many businesses were affected by the rising water.
DeCourt said that some of the barricades may be placed alongside the road until tomorrow in the event that rain continues to fall in Iberia Parish.
That will be determined after rains have stopped this week.