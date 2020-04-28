Heart for Iberia will have an easier time helping those seeking aid during the current economic crisis, thanks to a $10,000 donation from the parent company of Louisiana Hot Sauce.
Southeastern Mills is donating nearly $100,000 to a half-dozen food banks and organizations that are supporting communities and retail and food service workers across the country.
“At Southeastern Mills, community is at the core of who we are,” said Brad Olsen, vice president of marketing. “With so much uncertainty in communities everywhere, we’re trying to help create comfort and nourishment when it’s needed most.”
The company is donating $10,000 each to Heart for Iberia and five other food banks:
Goodr in Atlanta, Georgia
Feeding America of Metrolina in Harrisburg, North Carolina
HOPE Alliance in Rome, Georgia
Utah Food Bank in Salt Lake City, Utah
Feeding Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida
The donations are on behalf of Southeastern Mills’ consumer brands, including Better Than Bouillon, Louisiana Hot Sauce, Southeastern Mills and Shore Lunch, along with JMH Premium and the company’s food service partners.
To learn more about Heart for Iberia, visit the group's website at www.heartforiberia.org.