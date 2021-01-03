Hearing on blighted properties scheduled at meeting

The New Iberia City Council will hold a public hearing on seven blighted properties at Tuesday’s meeting which could lead to the demolition of several structures in poor condition.
The properties to be considered include 503 Bayard Street, 520 Caudron Lane, 118 Hortense St., 809 Mixon St., 1104 Sis St. and 413 W. Washington St./314 Jude Ave.
The property list includes two properties in District 2, one property in District 3, two properties in District 4, one property in District 5 and one property in District 6.
The condemnation inspection reports for each property lists several problems for each property, including debris in the yard, houses that need to be demolished and accessory structures on the property that need to be removed or repaired.
The public hearings will allow the owners of each property to address the council, and if possible agree to work on a solution that does not involve the demolition of houses and property structures. If a property owner does not show up, the council normally votes to demolish the structures.
The package of seven properties is the second batch of blighted properties that has been presented to the council in recent months for demolition. The city had created a budget last year dedicated to demolishing the many blighted properties in the city. However, the project often proves expensive due to things like asbestos testing and other necessary preparations for demolition.
In other business, the NICC will be voting on a resolution in support of the New Iberia Police Department’s participation in the EPIC (Ethical Policing is Courageous) Program.
The program is a peer intervention program developed by the New Orleans Police Department that promotes a cultural change in policing. The program supports officers who intervene to prevent misconduct while ensuring high-quality policing, according to the agenda.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.