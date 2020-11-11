Morgan City residents will be welcomed to a new tool store Saturday, as Harbor Freight Tools Is expected to open to the community, according to a prepared statement.
The store will be located at 849 Highway 90 E. It marks the 17th store statewide for Louisiana, including one in New Iberia, bringing with it more than 25 new jobs.
Following restriction with COVID-19, Harbor Freight will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Morgan City and all of St. Mary Parish,” store manager Charles Rader said in the statement.
The 19,000-square-feet store in Morgan City will have a wide range of tools available for its customers, from automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools, all of which come with a lifetime warranty.
Harbor Freight Tools was founded in Southern California in 1977 when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small sales business into a successful mail-order company.
That first year, Smidt cut out the middlemen and sourced tools directly from the factories, realizing that if he could buy tools directly for less, he could pass the savings on to the customer.
Today, Harbor Freight has over 1,100 stores across the country with over 21,000 employees. The company is still family-owned and remains true to its humble beginnings while serving more than 40 million customers who depend on Harbor Freight’s quality and value to earn a living, repair their homes and cars, and pursue their hobbies, the statement said.
“At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price,” Rader said. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”