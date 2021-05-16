FRANKLIN — Nineteen Hanson Memorial High School seniors will graduate today at ceremonies starting at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Assumption on Main Street in Franklin.
The class also will be recognized at a 10 a.m. Baccalaureate Mass today at the Church of the Assumption.
Valedictorians Jamie Marie Adams and Rachel Frances Trammell will lead the class, with Alexis Nicole Halligan the class salutatorian.
The class features four Distinguished Honors Graduates, one Distinguished Graduate and has been awarded a combined total of more than $600,000 in scholarships.
Adams is the daughter of Gary and Sandra Adams of Jeanerette. She has been accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point where she will major in computer science.
Adams will receive a cost of graduation fund valued at almost a quarter of a million dollars, approximately $243,826. She also applied to Northwestern State University and the University of Louisiana at Monroe. She was accepted and offered scholarships to both institutions.
Northwestern offered her an award totaling $46,320 and ULM offered her an award totaling $48,320 when adding TOPS Honors Award to the packages. Adams is a member of National Honor Society, serving as vice-president. She was a member of Quiz Bowl team and led the team as captain her senior year. She also was a member of varsity cheerleader squad, varsity track, drama club and student council.
Adams participated in State Social Studies Fair and placed multiple years. She was a District and State Literary participant each year in high school, placing at the district level each year. Jamie was selected for Louisiana Girls’ State, which was cancelled due to COVID-19. She attended the Hugh O’Brien Leadership Seminar, the VFW Oratory Contest, Pro-Life Oratory Contest, and the Pro-Life March at Washington, DC. Her activities outside of school included participating in Marine Corps PT and Naval Academy Summer Seminar, dancing for 16 years, and serving the patrons of Landry’s Seafood and Steakhouse. Jamie also volunteered in several community projects over the years as a student of Hanson Memorial High School. Jamie will be recognized as a Distinguished Honor Graduate and a 4-year Torch Award Recipient.
Trammell is the daughter of Chad Trammell and Susan Todd, all of Franklin. She is a member of National Honor Society and a 4-year member of the softball team. She is a former member of the Pep Squad and BETA Club. She was also a manager for the football team. Rachel plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, majoring in biology. ULL is awarding Rachel the Cypress Scholarship valued at $9,600 and is eligible to receive the TOPS Performance award with an approximate value of $22,400 totaling $32,000. As a student at Hanson Memorial High School, Rachel participated in various areas of community service to her school, her church parish, and the Legacy Nursing Home in Franklin. Rachel has earned the recognition of Distinguished Honor Graduate and a 4-year Torch Award Recipient.
Halligan, known as Lexi the Hanson family, is the daughter of Ted and Stephanie Halligan, all of Franklin. Her plan after high school is to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to major in kinesiology. She plans to become a physical therapist to help people recover from their injuries. Halligan has been awarded the Cypress Scholarship to ULL valued at $8,000 and will receive the TOPS Performance Award with an approximate value of $22,400, totaling $30,4000 over a 4-year period. She is a member of National Honor Society and a former member of the BETA Club. Lexi was a 1-year pep squad member and a 3-year varsity cheerleader member. She led the cheerleader squad as captain her senior year. She also dedicated 15 years to The Dance Factory as a student of dance and a teacher’s assistant. She participated in the Pro-Life March in Washington, DC, and the school’s campus ministry program. Halligan has earned 18 college credit hours during high school by taking advantage of the opportunity to participate in the Dual Enrollment program. Lexi will be recognized as a Distinguished Honor Graduate.
Hanson’s graduation ceremony at the Church of the Assumption will be capped at 75 percent capacity of the church due to Coronavirus restrictions.