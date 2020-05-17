A Baccalaureate Mass was held at Franklin's Church of the Assumption Sunday afternoon for Hanson Memorial High School graduates and their guests before a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.
Co-valedictorians Carlee Sinitiere and William Splane, along with salutatorian Olivia St. Blanc, led the graduates through today's graduation ceremony.
Due to coronavirus concerns, Hanson’s 23 graduates were allowed only six guests each for the ceremony. Every other row of pews in the church was taped off to maintain proper social distancing.