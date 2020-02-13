Hanagriff postpones consolidation plans for parish taxing districts

FRANKLIN — St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff said Tuesday he will postpone further plans to consolidate some of the parish taxing districts so that he can take the time to express his method of reasoning as to why he feels consolidation is needed.
“I’m not going to put my name on something unless it’s done right. Secondly, there is too much misinformation out there,” Hanagriff said.
“All I ask of the public is to please give me a call, and I will meet you anywhere, at any time to discuss the issue.”
He asked that those concerned about the consolidation plan call him on his cellphone at 201-0402.
”People are confused and worried — however, we are not hiding anything. This is not a cloak of mystery,” Hanagriff said.
St. Mary Parish has two hospital districts, five water and drainage districts and five recreational districts.
Parish Chief Administrative Officer Henry “Bo” LaGrange said consolidation on a few of those districts could reduce millages on taxpayers, “which could give you an opportunity to have some economies of scale.”
“Right now, each district maintains its own equipment,” LaGrange said. “If we consolidated some of them, perhaps we could share equipment, or at least see where we could be uniform in working together, which will save us money in the long run.”
On Tuesday, the council tabled an ordinance that would have created the St. Mary Parish Gravity Drainage District 2A, which would have represented the consolidation of districts 2 and 6.
However, the council was silent on the matter and did not have any further comments on the issue.
In other business, the council, seven of whom are new to the office, agreed to create a Broadband Task Force to address the lack of high speed and broadband internet in the Four Corners and Glencoe areas of the parish, and perhaps any other area where service is limited or non-existent.
In another matter, LaGrange told Rev. Craig Mathews that the administration is searching for grant money to drill a new water well to replace one that is not presently working at the water treatment plant in Glencoe.
LaGrange said the plant has two wells, and only one has been functioning for quite some time. The other he said, is for back up.
The plant serves roughly 500 customers in Glencoe. A new well costs roughly $225,000.