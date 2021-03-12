FRANKLIN — St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff came out against the proposed sales tax for teachers at Wednesday’s parish council meeting, saying that increasing taxes in this economic climate was a mistake.
Although Hanagriff is not an administrator or member of the St. Mary Parish School Board, the parish president and other local and state legislators have tried to compromise with the school board regarding the tax to no avail.
“They did not want to meet in the middle,” Hanagriff said. “That is not the way you work and negotiate going forward.”
The school board had previously sought to put a teacher tax on the ballot for August of last year, but due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the board decided to withdraw the proposition. The issue was reintroduced this year.
If approved, the new proposition would levy a .45 percent sales tax on St. Mary Parish for the purpose of supplementing teacher salaries. The tax would be expected to raise approximately $3.85 million for that purpose.
Advocates for the tax say that St. Mary Parish would still have the lowest sales tax in relation to surrounding parishes, and that the tax would add less than half a cent per dollar spent.
Hanagriff, however, said that the COVID-19 pandemic and the drastic economic downturn in the oil and gas industry has made it unwise to issue a new tax.
“You’ve got to look at the businesses and the impact,” Hanagriff said. “Those businesses create the jobs in St. Mary Parish. If it passed, the next day the cose of doing business in St. Mary Parish just increased.”
The parish president added that the only thing local government can control is infrastructure and taxes, and raising the tax rate would decrease incentives for prospective businesses wanting setting up shop in the parish.
“The thing we can control is lower taxes, it’s one of the things we have going for us,” he said.
Hanagriff said that he was not against raising the salaries of teachers per se, but that the school board should be able to find the funds to do so without raising taxes.
“We have some fantastic teachers in St. Mary Parish and it’s not about (getting a raise), it’s about the school board trying to get bailed out by getting a tax increase instead of doing their part in getting the teachers a raise the right way,” he said.
The proposition will be on the ballot on the March 20 election. Early voting for the proposition ends Saturday.
In other business, local resident Alfreida Edwards addressed the council to speak about hiring practices within the registrar of voters office.
Edwards spoke in December about the same issue, and said she was speaking out again because it was time for St. Mary Parish to have a registrar of voters office that reflects the demographics of the parish.
“My words have always been focused on the issue of employing people of color in the office which would create a diverse workplace that would benefit the community at large,” Edwards said.
Because about one third of the voting population in St. Mary Parish is black, Edwards said the office should have the same percentage working in the office. The St. Mary Registrar of Voters office has about five employees.
“The lack of black employment in the registrar’s office is a conversation I have had with your constituents,” she said. “The conversation always focuses on the fact that there is no one who works at that office who looks like me.”
Edwards proposed the possibility of creating an advisory board that could oversee hiring practices.