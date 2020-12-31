Roger Hamilton was sworn in Wednesday morning as Division H judge for the 16th Judicial District.
Hamilton was elected to the position on Dec. 5, defeating opponent Alicia Butler in a runoff.
Hamilton garnered 58 percent of the vote in the runoff election.
Erroll Babineaux welcomed those attending the ceremony, and a presentation of robe was made by Phillip and JoAnn James.
The presentation of the gavel was given by Courtney Hamilton, Tanya Hamilton, Ashley Lee and Brandi Jacob.
Hamilton was sworn in by 16th Judicial District Judge Paul DeMahy.