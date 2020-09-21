Iberia Parish will not be prohibited from Halloween activities this year, according to Iberia Parish Government.
Parish President Larry Richard said in a prepared statement that trick-or-treat activities associated with Halloween are not prohibited by the Phase 3 executive order from Gov. John Bel Edwards.
“In discussing the issue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning, it was confirmed that trick-or-treat activities will be a local decision,” Richard said.
Iberia parish Government will be allowing the tradition as a result. However, each municipality within Iberia Parish will be in charge of setting the times and restrictions for their city, town or village.