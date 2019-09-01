Iberia Parish residents came together to say thanks to the first responders who were crucial to providing support during Hurricane Barry.
Organizer Sandy Courrege said the idea came to her after a friend on Facebook posted about how fast power came back on after Barry slowly crept through the area, knocking down trees and powerlines.
“A friend posted about how fast they were up and running after the storm and said he wished there was a way we could thank the linemen,” Courrege said. “It just blossomed from there.”
Volunteers and a few residents running for public office were on-hand at the Cyr-Gates Community Center at City Park to help dole out the food at the event.
Chicken and sausage gumbo was served to all first responders. That included law enforcement, military, paramedics, city/parish public works, linemen from CLECO, Cox and Suddenlink and all others who helped the community get back on its feet after Hurricane Barry, Courrege said.
Those in uniform or with their first responder ID simply had to show up for the free meal, and family members and non-first responders could pay $3 for the food. Proceeds for the event benefited St. Francis Diner.
Courrege said the event was possible thanks to a long line of sponsors who stepped up to donate nearly all of the food and accessories to make the servings possible.
Courrege said Bi-Lo donated chicken, Savoie’s and Brad Davis donated the sausage, Tommy Romero donated potato salad, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce donated spoons and napkins, the Lydia Food Store donated bread, Cox donated plates and bowls and Sign Gypsies even put up a sign in from of the community center to thank all first responders.
“We just started calling places and they were for it,” Courrege said. “We’re just trying to bring the community together.”