The sponsors of the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff, one of New Iberia's signature annual events, are excited to announce that they are planning to hold this year's party as an in-person event.
Scheduled for Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, the Cookoff is a weekend filled with live music, delicious gumbo, and the reuniting of thousands of gumbo lovers in Bouligny Plaza in downtown New Iberia.
Although the planning for the full-blown festival is already underway, some of the things learned during the 2020 COVID-driven cancellation will continue. After great success in 2020, new additions such as the online merchandise shop and virtual live cooking demonstration are expected to continue in 2021.
The theme for this year's event and band lineup will be announced later this year.
Anyone interested in cooking their gumbo at the Cookoff can email kelly@iberiachamber.org to inquire about available spots.