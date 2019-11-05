Gulotta up for role in Broadway production of ‘Chicago’

Local actress and frequent performer for the Iberia Performing Arts League Kately Gulotta has a chance to hit the big stage, but needs local support to do it.
“Chicago,” the longest-running musical staged on Broadway, put the word out earlier this year that it was searching for a new actress to play the part of Roxie Hart. After a nationwide search where presumably hundreds of auditions were submitted, Gulotta was chosen as one of the top 10 contenders for the role.
If selected, Gulotta will be a verifiable Broadway star, working in New York City in one of the most esteemed Broadway musicals of all time.
“I was beside myself when I found out,” Gulotta said Monday.
Luckily, she isn’t a stranger to the part. Gulotta performed as Roxie Hart in an Iberia Performing Arts League production of “Chicago” back in 2012, and said the role has always been a part of her ever since.
The New Iberia native said she heard about the part at the beginning of the year when a friend forwarded her an advertisement of the audition. Gulotta said she was excited by the prospect of the role, but put the thought in the back of her mind after busying herself with local productions like “Legally Blonde” and other theater work statewide.
After details of the audition became available, Gulotta said she was excited to create out a video audition for the role and submit it. She received an e-mail on Oct. 23 that she was in the running for the part.
The top three contenders for the role will be selected by voting on chicagothemusical.com. Voting ends Friday, and the top three will be flown to New York City for in-person auditions.
The search for the next Roxie is also being documented by Broadway.com, who are posting videos on their YouTube channel about the process of finding the next starlet.
On Friday, the channel uploaded a video of judges watching contenders for the role, including Gulotta.
“She seems authentic,” one judge remarked after reviewing Gulotta’s audition tape.
“Another face that could be on our poster,” another judge said.
Gulotta is currently excited about the prospect of getting the role, and also said she knows the local community is enthusiastic about supporting its own.
To vote for Gulotta in the competition, head to http://chicagothemusical.com/roxiecasting/ and click on the assigned link to vote for Gulotta.