Gulotta gives 500 surgical masks to Iberia Medical Center

Local businessman David Gulotta donated 500 surgical masks Thursday to Iberia Medical Center, but his biggest gift to the hospital is his networking and contacts.
Gulotta is hopeful of producing a new type of mask that could help the general populace as social distancing becomes a way of life, at least for a while.
“We are making a new facemask out of an innovative non-woven polyester material that provides excellent filter properties,” Gulotta said Thursday. “This is not an N95 mask, but it is still better than a lot of products currently being produced by the general public.”
He said IMC administrators have talked with him about using the mask material to create other protective equipment.
“The hospital is interested in us sourcing isolation level 2 gowns made of this fabric,” Gulotta said. “I have a large source available and am trying to engage a Louisiana manufacturing facility to produce them.”
Gulotta, who owns Gulotta’s, a western and work clothing supplier on South Lewis Street, said the search for a local manufacturer is more desirable, especially in the post COVID-19 environment.
“The problem is getting timely delivery,” Gulotta said. “The facemasks I ordered sat on the tarmac in Shanghai for two weeks before they could get a plane to fly it out.”
While a local supplier is being sought, Gulotta said he put the IMC procurement staff in contact with overseas manufacturers who can produce the gowns more cost efficiently even if delivery might be delayed.
As for the other surgical masks he ordered, he said he plans to make them available to the public, free of charge.
“We plan to do this with a two per person limit while supplies last,” Gulotta said. “They will only be available for pick up, no purchase necessary.”