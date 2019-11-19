Gulotta a finalist for role of Roxie Hart on Broadway

The upswell of local support for New Iberia’s own Katelyn Gulotta apparently succeeded, as the actress is still in the running to become the next Roxie Hart for Broadway’s production of “Chicago.”
A nationwide search began earlier this year for the “next Roxie,” with presumably hundreds or thousands sending in audition tapes to production heads.
The top 10 actresses up for the part were revealed a few weeks ago by the play’s producers, with Gulotta among the actresses from around the country who are in the running.
Theater enthusiasts were then asked to vote for their choice for the next Roxie, and the local community showed up to support Gulotta by casting their votes for her as their choice to fill the Broadway role.
That effort was shown to have succeeded, when Gulotta was revealed to be in the top three for the part.
The search for the role has been documented on Broadway.com, where former Roxie Hart actress Paige Davis was filmed calling Gulotta and telling her the news in a video released on Monday.
Along with finalists Emma Pittman and Khalifah White, Gulotta will now head to New York City to begin the process of formal auditioning for the role. The three will meet the Chicago creative team and go through the paces in “Roxie bootcamp.”