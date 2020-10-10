Guidry wants to continue to be ‘voice of the people,’ see more youth programs

Please give a brief description of your professional background and volunteer experience.
A: My community experience includes being a licensed minister at Faith Cathedral from Bishop Drew Rouse and Senior Pastor Wanda Rouse; founder of the “Read Out Loud” youth initiative in 2018; guest speaker at various churches; participating in events ranging from crime symposiums to prayer vigils for domestic abuse; chairman of the nuisance laws committee; partnered with Project Crusade Ambassadors, churches and youth groups to help plan a citywide youth explosion for the city and surrounding areas; assisted Westgate High School in several events; former youth pastor of Total Recovery of New Iberia; former youth coordinator for retreats at Chicot State Park; participant in community prayer walks; guest speaker for women’s prayer breakfasts and public forums; health and wellness presentations for local youth groups; volunteered tutor for the mayor’s afterschool program; creator and volunteer of Care Packages for Displaced Persons; vice-president of the Hopkins Street Economic Development District; executive board member and secretary of St. Josephine Bakhita legal aid; founder of the District 5 neighborhood group; founder of the “Tight N’ Right” neighborhood cleanup initiative; founder of the little free library in West End Park; founder and creator of Back to School Milk and More Drive during the pandemic; created a diaper bank for mothers out of my home; created hurricane packs to give to families during COVID-19; recipient of a service award from the Girls for Pearls Youth Group; nominee of a Humanitarian Black Excellence Award for Exemplified Leadership in 2020.
Q: Why did you decide to run for City Council?
A: The Lord began to tug on my heart in 2014 (mid-year) to run for office. I began to spend more time with the Lord to get clarification on what he was calling me to do.
As a wife of 29 years to Joe Guidry and a mother of four beautiful children and a grandmother to young boys, I had a burning desire to make New Iberia a better place to live, work and play. I wanted my children to get educated and come back here to inspire, motivate and empower the community they grew up in.
After much prayer, a deeper relationship with Christ along with great consideration I then brought the idea to my husband Joe. He immediately replied, “absolutely not.”
He went on to say, “as the head of the household, he wanted to protect our family from the eminent or fabled things of life and this would be a huge spotlight we had not experienced in years past.” However, “I know you have been a servant leader all your life and I know you are ready.”
After two years of praying for agreement and his blessings, he finally told me “go put your name on the ballot, because God’s people have need of you.”
Q: What will be your focus as a city council member for the next term?
A: My focus for the next four years will be to continue as a team player. I want to partner with our local businesses to create more incentives for food hubs and family-oriented spaces; create a tighter bond for our unique culture and community with an inclusive experience; examine the grants with our city’s grant writer to give rise to our youth for programs and establish a 21st century type of internet cafe or webseries for millennials who have a sense belonging with social spaces and community involvement; and continue to lead the charge on abandoned houses by researching and implementing a plan for alternative land mixed usage by obtaining unwanted houses from residents that want to donate by way of nonprofits or the city to become a partner or recipient of donated houses.
I also want to fix our roads that have been neglected for so many years and improve our infrastructure through bonding and smaller grants and incentives; work with the mayor and my colleagues to implement our new Master Plan to make New Iberia more attractive to developers and “big box” chains. This will increase our sales tax revenue to create improved services and enhance the quality of life for our citizens.
Finally, I want to streamline and dissect the budget by quarterly swot analysis to make sure duplication of services are non-existing, while enhancing our intergovernmental agreements with the Iberia Parish Council.
Q: Where would you like to see the city improved and how would you do that?
A: I would certainly like to see more programs with partnerships from the private sector and public sector for our youth. Sports are wonderful and help build and shape our youth physique, mental capacity and character; however, having programs that cohabits these quality skills along with social construct and problem solving that helps our youth population to solve problems with an understanding that preserves one’s life.
Q: Where do you see the city moving forward and how would you like to add to that?
A: I would like to continue to be “the voice of the people” and finish the work I have started with my great colleagues. I aspire to see New Iberia grow. I personally would love to see our young people have a sense of belonging here. It is my prayer and hope that we move New Iberia forward with our children in mind, our elderly and fixed income families with adequate living and housing while establishing a community that is not only rich in culture, but a safe community that is a magnificent place to live and grow.
In comparison to a safer community, it is my hope to see a remnant of our youth and newly found police department establish a more communal and tighter bond with community policing and district-neighborhood relationships. I plan to add to these goals by helping to create an inclusive environment for all people of our community to feel welcomed and involved in city government decisions made on their behalf. Their voice matters every day, and they are appreciated every day by me.