Grubbs reappointed to state Property & Casualty Insurance Commission

Julius W. “Will” Grubbs, Jr., partner at the Haik, Minvielle, and Grubbs Law Firm of New Iberia, has been reappointed to the Louisiana Property and Casualty Insurance Commission, according to a prepared statement. Grubbs has been a member of the LPCIC for the past six years, was first appointed in 2014.
“I am grateful to (state House) Speaker (Clay) Schexnayder for the reappointment,” Grubbs said. “Over the last eight years, I have learned much about the property and casualty insurance industry. Our commission deals with serious topics with tort reform as the current smoking hot button topic.”
The Louisiana Property and Casualty Insurance Commission is the committee that is responsible for reviewing and examining the availability and affordability of property and casualty insurance in the state of Louisiana. The commission compiles a report each year that is submitted for review by the governor and legislature that recommends any changes based on the research they have compiled throughout the year.
The LPCIC is a part of the Louisiana Department of Insurance and was created in 2001 on the heels of the Council on Automobile Insurance Rates and Enforcement.
“We will work with the legislature to help them understand those issues as well as important safety concerns such as opioid abuse, using a phone while driving, ride share, and self-driving vehicles,” Grubbs said.
Grubbs has practiced since 1980 and joined the law firm Haik & Minvielle in 1986. He has achieved a rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale-Hubbell and is a past presenter for the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM) and other organizations. Since 1988, he has served as Special Assistant Attorney General for the Louisiana Department of Justice. He is admitted to practice before all state and federal courts in Louisiana and the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal.