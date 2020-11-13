The executive director of the Grow Louisiana Coalition updated local residents about the state of the oil and gas industry Thursday morning during the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce’s “Up Next” series.
Marc Ehrhardt presented recent statistics concerning Iberia Parish and the oil and gas industry, as well as some of the challenges that the industry has been having in the COVID-19 era .
While Ehrhardt admitted that 2020 has been a challenging year for oil and gas, there are still some points of optimism and, hopefully, ways that the industry can grow in the future.
“It is difficult and there have been challenges every year since 2014 in growing the industry and keeping people employed,” he said during the webinar. “For me to sit here and talk about how great things are, I think everyone would think I was lying. I’d rather be optimistic but realistic.”
As the largest industry in Louisiana, Ehrhardt said there were about 250,000 Louisiana residents currently employed in oil and gas.
“The great news is that there are 250,000 working in Louisiana,” Ehrhardt said. “The hard news is that, five years ago, that number was around 320,000. We’re seeing a trend that’s going, in our opinion, in the wrong direction.”
Ehrhardt said that data that came out in October showed Iberia Parish had about 2,700 people employed in the oil and gas industry that are paid about $230 million per year.
“You’re looking at an average salary close to $100,000 a year if you’re working in oil and gas in Iberia Parish,” he said. “That’s an income you can build a life around, that’s the best evidence we have of the importance of this industry in south Louisiana.”
To grow the industry in Louisiana, Ehrhardt said those invested in the industry need to keep their elected leaders in mind.
“There’s work we need to do to change the mindset of a lot of elected officials currently at the parish level across Louisiana who are getting pressured all the time to do things that could hurt the industry in south Louisiana,” he said.